Shakib joins Kolkata Knight Riders' Bangladeshi contingent

Sports

TBS Report
23 December, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 09:27 pm

Related News

Shakib joins Kolkata Knight Riders' Bangladeshi contingent

Bangladesh premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been sold for INR 1.5 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the accelerated auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Shakib was one of the players bracketed in the second-highest base price - INR 1.5 crore.

TBS Report
23 December, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 09:27 pm
Shakib joins Kolkata Knight Riders&#039; Bangladeshi contingent

Bangladesh premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been sold for INR 1.5 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the accelerated auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Shakib was one of the players bracketed in the second-highest base price - INR 1.5 crore.

No one in the auction showed their interest to recruit him in the first call. In the accelerated auction, KKR roped in Litton Das and then Shakib although they won't be available for the whole tournament. 

Out of the 15 seasons of the IPL, Shakib participated in nine of them. Picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2011, the all-rounder was an important member of the two title-winning sides in 2012 and 2014.

In 2018, Shakib was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad and the all-rounder returned to KKR in 2021. He was unsold in the mega auction for the 2022 IPL too. Shakib has 793 runs and 63 wickets from 71 matches in the tournament.

He scored 793 runs in 52 innings at an average of 19.83. He has just two half-centuries under his belt in the IPL. He hit 73 fours and 21 sixes in the IPL, the world's most attractive T20 tournament.

On the other hand, he took 63 wickets with the cherry, conceding 7.44 runs per over.

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / IPL auction / Kolkata Knight Riders

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The modern happiness cult has pernicious side effects like ‘Happycracy or ‘Toxic Positivity’. Photo: Bloomberg

Don't worry about being happy

10h | Thoughts
Serow calf rescued at Alikadam in Bandarban in 2020. It died shortly afterwards. Photo: Collected

Between myth and reality: Finding serows, the 'mythic' goats of eastern Bangladesh 

11h | Earth
An electric vehicle is seen charging. The underdeveloped infrastructure of Bangladesh acts as a significant barrier to the country&#039;s adoption of electric vehicles. Photo: Reuters

Realigning the existing EV policies of Bangladesh in line with the industry's needs

12h | Thoughts
Sketch: TBS

Shipping's oil era is coming to an end

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who will shudder Future Football

Stars who will shudder Future Football

6h | TBS SPORTS
Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

4h | TBS Stories
Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

1d | TBS Career
Jatin and Co: A legacy of musical instruments

Jatin and Co: A legacy of musical instruments

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

4
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

6
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards