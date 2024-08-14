Shakib joins Bangladesh team in Lahore

Star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan joined the team as the Tigers began their training session in Lahore to prepare them for the two-match Test series against Pakistan.

Shakib joined the team straight from the USA, where he was with his family after ending his stint with Bangla Tigers Mississauga in Global T20 League in Canada.

His compatriot pacer Shoriful Islam who also played for the Canadian T20 League for Bangla Tigers joined the side from Bangladesh.

The all-rounder's availability in the Pakistan series was in limbo following the fall of Awami League-led government, in which Shakib was an MP.

However, ending the speculations, the Bangladesh selection panel named him in the squad and also announced that he is available for all eight Tests of the country in this year.

The training session in Lahore today was Bangladesh's first official session for the series. As there was turmoil in the country following the fall of the government, there was security concern of the cricketers. In the wake of the situation, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) proposed Bangladesh to arrive here earlier than the scheduled time.

The BCB responded to the proposal and outlined a practice schedule in Lahore. Bangladesh will train here in Lahore till August 16 before they move to Rawalpindi, the venue of the first Test, on August 17.



The opening Test begins from August 21 while the second and final Test is from August 30 in Karachi.

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Syed Khaled Ahmed.