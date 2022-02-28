Since Shakib isn't playing in the IPL, he will play the Test series in South Africa: BCB chief

"Shakib told me that he wanted to play in the IPL. Since that's not happening this year, that means he's playing in the Tests in South Africa and I don't see any other options here." Nazmul explained. 

Shakib is seen talking with Papon at a press briefing. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh's ace all-rounder will play in the two-match Test series against South Africa in South Africa according to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan. 

In a press conference held on Monday after Bangladesh's third and final ODI against Afghanistan, the BCB chief confirmed the matter to the media. 

"Yes, he is going to play the ODIs. He won't play the Tests? What are you saying? I feel he will play in the Tests," Nazmul said.

"After the match, I spoke to him and told him 'when you return after playing in the Test series in South Africa, I have to speak with you.' Shakib said 'as you wish.' So far, what I know is he will play in the Tests," he added. 

 According to reports Shakib had asked the BCB for a six-month leave from Test cricket and Nazmul revealed the conversation with the all-rounder. 

"Shakib previously gave us a letter where he asked for a six-month break from Tests. When I later asked him why he told me that he wanted to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and as a result, he would miss the Test series against South Africa and Sri Lanka. I then told him that he must play in the Test series against Sri Lanka and he agreed."

"Shakib told me that he wanted to play in the IPL. Since that's not happening this year, that means he's playing in the Tests in South Africa and I don't see any other options here." Nazmul explained. 

At the same time, the BCB also added that any cricketer is allowed to take a break from any format if they wish: "Any player that wishes to take a leave from any format just needs to let me know beforehand."

 

Shakib al Hasan / Nazmul Hassan / Bangladesh Cricket Board

