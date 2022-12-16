'Shakib isn't captaincy material, players don't want to play under him'

India thoroughly dominated the opening Test match of the two-game series against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, whether it was with the ball or with the bat. Livid at Bangladesh's show, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria lashed out at Shakib Al Hasan's captaincy, with a bold claim that players don't want to play under his leadership.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria blasted Shakib's captaincy calls during the matches and suggested that Litton Das would be a better choice to lead the side.

"Yes, Ebadot Hossain had to walk off the field due to some niggle. However, Shakib Al Hasan didn't bowl him much even when he returned. He also didn't utilise Khaled Ahmed properly," he said. "His captaincy was not up to the mark. These players don't want to play under Shakib's captaincy. Litton Das could be a better choice, and we saw how he won the ODI series. There is no doubt Shakib is a big player, but he is not captaincy material."

Kaneria further questioned Shakib's place in the XI for the first Test given his injury which has reduced his role as a bowler in the match. He bowled only 12 overs in the first innings, finishing wicketless.

"The wicket at Chattogram is different from the other Bangladeshi wickets as it offers some assistance for the fast bowlers. Shakib Al Hasan was injured and wasn't expected to bowl much. Was it necessary for him to play? They could have added an extra bowler instead," he added.