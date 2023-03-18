Shakib, Hridoy take Bangladesh to highest ODI total

TBS Report
18 March, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 06:11 pm

Shakib, Hridoy take Bangladesh to highest ODI total

Sylhet not only saw another high-scoring match, but Bangladesh also posted their highest-ever ODI total in thanks to Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy’s two 90+ innings.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) has been a high-scoring ground for the Tigers in all the previous four ODIs. Bangladesh scored three consecutive 320+ scores in the last series played at the venue in March 2020. And in the only match Bangladesh didn't score 300+, they scored 202 in 38.2 overs chasing 199. Saturday was no different. And it not only saw another high-scoring match, but Bangladesh also posted their highest-ever ODI total thanks to Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy's two 90+ innings.

Bangladesh didn't have a great start with the bat after being asked to bat first. They lost their skipper Tamim Iqbal early in the third over. Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto threw away their starts.

But Shakib and Hridoy remained calm and composed. Hridoy didn't show any signs as though he was playing his maiden ODI and Shakib was Shakib all through the innings - scratchy and chancy. 

The pair added a 135-run stand for the fourth wicket. They took their time and then started the acceleration. Shakib reached his fifty in 65 balls, and then added 43 more runs in just 23 deliveries including a five-boundary 35th over. He will be disappointed to miss his 10th ODI hundred just by seven runs. It would've been his first ODI hundred after that historic 124-run innings against West Indies in the 2019 World Cup. 

Hridoy was well-composed as he was in his T20I debut against England. He reached his fifty in 55 balls and then added 42 more runs in 30 balls. He struck eight boundaries and two maximums in his innings. But he was visibly frustrated as he should be to miss the chance to become the first-ever Bangladeshi to score ODI hundred on debut just by eight runs.

Mushfiq then came in and built an 80-run partnership with Hridoy which was so very crucial for Tigers to go beyond 300. And it also came in just 49 deliveries. Mushfiq departed for 44 off 26 balls. 

The Tigers lost their way a bit towards the end but still recorded their highest total at Sylhet.

For Ireland, Graham Hume was the pick of the bowlers, taking a four-for. Mark Adair bowled well up top and got Tamim but didn't finish well. McBrine finished his quota early, he got Shanto and went for just 47.

