Shakib hopes T20I series win over Afghanistan will help Tigers in World Cup and Asia Cup

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 01:15 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 01:29 am

"Most of the players of this T20I side are in the ODI team as well. They definitely can take this confidence with them. It will be helpful since we will face them in the Asia Cup, and our first match in the World Cup will also be against them. 80-90 percent of the players will play in those matches. It will boost their confidence," Shakib said in his post-match press conference.

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 01:15 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 01:29 am
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh's T20I captain Shakib Al Hasan hopes the series win over Afghanistan, which is also their first in this format, will help the Tigers in this year's World Cup and Asia Cup. Bangladesh will play the same opponent in both of those competitions and Shakib believes the experience gained from this series will definitely come in handy. 

"Most of the players of this T20I side are in the ODI team as well. They definitely can take this confidence with them. It will be helpful since we will face them in the Asia Cup, and our first match in the World Cup will also be against them. 80-90 percent of the players will play in those matches. It will boost their confidence," Shakib said in his post-match press conference.

Shakib also said that the T20I series win over Afghanistan comes as a relief for the side, especially for the way the players have executed the plans on the field.

"Definitely a relief seeing ourselves getting success trying things on the field, or our plans getting executed on the field. What's better than seeing the players executing the plans and bringing results for the team!"

"We didn't have much success against Afghanistan in the T20Is before this series. I think this win will inspire us to do better in the future because of the way we won the series, especially in this type of conditions," he added.

Shakib was in his usual form in the T20Is leading the side from the front. He was adjudged the player of the second T20I shining with both bat and ball. He also bagged the player of the series award.

