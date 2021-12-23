Shakib hints at T20I retirement after 2022 World Cup but wants to continue playing Tests

Bangladesh star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan said that it's tough for him to continue playing all three formats of the game due to the pandemic-forced situation.

The allrounder recently skipped the tour of New Zealand for a two-match Test series.

It was not the first time when Shakib skipped a series due to his personal reasons. In recent interviews, Shakib said it's getting tough for him to spend quality time with his young family due to his business in cricket.

While talking to a private TV channel, Shakib said he knows what is the most important format for him to take part in.

"I know what format should get my preference," he said. "I think the time has come for me to think about how I play Tests." Shakib clearly indicated that he is not interested to play every Test match Bangladesh play.

Bangladesh's neighbouring Test-playing nation India is looking to introduce a good rotation policy to manage the workload of the players. But Bangladesh is yet to make such a move.

"I'm not saying that I'm retiring from Tests," Shakib added. "But I can refrain from playing T20s after playing the 2022 World Cup. I might play Tests and ODIs then. But it's not possible to play all three formats together."

The 34-year-old allrounder also said the pandemic-forced quarantine is also taking a toll on him. He said that staying in quarantine feels like 'staying in jail".

Shakib has a tendency to live in the USA with his wife and young children. He is currently in the USA and will be there until the next season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) takes place.

According to the latest development, the new season of BPL will begin on January 21, and Shakib is expected to play for the team based in Barishal. However, it's not official yet.