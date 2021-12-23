Shakib hints at T20I retirement after 2022 World Cup but wants to continue playing Tests

Sports

UNB
23 December, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 10:16 pm

Related News

Shakib hints at T20I retirement after 2022 World Cup but wants to continue playing Tests

“I’m not saying that I’m retiring from Tests,” Shakib added. “But I can refrain from playing T20s after playing the 2022 World Cup. I might play Tests and ODIs then. But it’s not possible to play all three formats together.”

UNB
23 December, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 10:16 pm
Shakib hints at T20I retirement after 2022 World Cup but wants to continue playing Tests

Bangladesh star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan said that it's tough for him to continue playing all three formats of the game due to the pandemic-forced situation.

The allrounder recently skipped the tour of New Zealand for a two-match Test series.

It was not the first time when Shakib skipped a series due to his personal reasons. In recent interviews, Shakib said it's getting tough for him to spend quality time with his young family due to his business in cricket.

While talking to a private TV channel, Shakib said he knows what is the most important format for him to take part in.

"I know what format should get my preference," he said. "I think the time has come for me to think about how I play Tests." Shakib clearly indicated that he is not interested to play every Test match Bangladesh play.

Bangladesh's neighbouring Test-playing nation India is looking to introduce a good rotation policy to manage the workload of the players. But Bangladesh is yet to make such a move.

"I'm not saying that I'm retiring from Tests," Shakib added. "But I can refrain from playing T20s after playing the 2022 World Cup. I might play Tests and ODIs then. But it's not possible to play all three formats together."

The 34-year-old allrounder also said the pandemic-forced quarantine is also taking a toll on him. He said that staying in quarantine feels like 'staying in jail".

Shakib has a tendency to live in the USA with his wife and young children. He is currently in the USA and will be there until the next season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) takes place.

According to the latest development, the new season of BPL will begin on January 21, and Shakib is expected to play for the team based in Barishal. However, it's not official yet.

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

10h | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Rethink Education: Celebrating the first anniversary of IFNB in Dhaka

14h | Pursuit
Shahid&#039;s tour operating company Petro Aviation did well before the pandemic hit, they organised corporate tours and gained lucrative deals. Photo: Courtesy

The pandemic destroyed Hasan Shahid’s business but he refuses to give up

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

3h | Videos
Story of commoners

Story of commoners

3h | Videos
Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

3h | Videos
Indonesian toilet cafe aims to educate and entertain

Indonesian toilet cafe aims to educate and entertain

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr
Economy

With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US