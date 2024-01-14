Shakib having to bat wearing glasses, still finding no respite from eye problems

Sports

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 06:14 pm

Bangladesh's premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was seen batting while wearing glasses in a Rangpur Riders practice session on Sunday.

The left-arm all-rounder practised batting in the nets for half an hour under the supervision of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) doctor Manzur Hossain Chowdhury. 

According to sources within Rangpur Riders, batting while wearing glasses hasn't improved the situation for him and he hasn't found a solution to his eye problem. 

Shakib has been dealing with an eye problem since the ODI World Cup in India last year.

He also visited a doctor in Chennai and revealed in a recent interview that he had trouble seeing the cricket ball. 

According to BCB's medical team sources, Shakib was given an eye drop by the doctors in Chennai but that hasn't worked.

Doctors are saying the issue has arisen from 'stress' and things would improve if he decreased his workload.

Shakib then sustained a finger injury which would cut his World Cup campaign short and force him out of the home and away series against New Zealand. 

During that time, the southpaw visited doctors in the US after the World Cup but they found no issues with his eyes, perhaps due to the fact his workload decreased. 

But then came the elections and Shakib got busy again as he stood to become an MP for his hometown of Magura and also won.

With a busy cricket schedule ahead, Shakib plans to go to London, England and seek help from eye specialists there.

 

