Shakib flying to USA tonight, will miss second Test

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned to Bangladesh after the completion of the ODI series between Bangladesh and South Africa as several members of his family were hospitalised. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) informed that Shakib could return to South Africa for the second Test. But it's not going to be so as the all-rounder is flying to the USA with his elder daughter tonight and will miss the second Test. Jalal Yunus, chairman of the BCB's cricket operations, confirmed the matter.

Shakib has to fly to the USA because his elder daughter Alayna Hasan Aubrey has to attend school. Shakib has to be there to look after her because his wife will stay back in Bangladesh to accompany her mother who is suffering from cancer. Shakib and his daughter will catch an 8.20 pm flight tonight.