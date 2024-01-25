Shakib flies back home, set to play tomorrow's BPL game

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has landed in Bangladesh after consulting eye specialists in Singapore and will play Friday's match for Rangpur Riders against Khulna Tigers.

According to a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) statement, Shakib has been diagnosed with a left eye condition called Extrafoveal Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSR), a disease that causes blurring of vision and creates blind spots.

The disease generally goes away on its own and that's why the BCB medical team has opted for conservative management.

Shakib played Rangpur's first game against Fortune Barishal where he scored two runs but bowled well for his 4-0-16-2.

Rangpur has received a boost after winning their second game thanks to Babar Azam and Azmatullah Omarzai.