Shakib first man to take 50 T20 World Cup wickets

Sports

TBS Report
22 June, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 10:33 pm

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan became the first bowler to take 50 wickets in the T20 World Cup.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan became the first bowler to take 50 wickets in the T20 World Cup.

Shakib dismissed Rohit Sharma, who is also playing his ninth T20 World Cup alongside the Bangladesh all-rounder, in the match against India in North Sound to get his 50th scalp in the tournament. 

This was his 42nd T20 World Cup match. 

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi is the second name on the list with 39 wickets. 

