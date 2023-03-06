Shakib first Bangladesh player to take 300 ODI wickets

TBS Report
06 March, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 08:08 pm

Shakib became the third left-arm spinner after Sanath Jayasuriya and Daniel Vettori to take 300 ODI wickets.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Another day and another record for Bangladesh's premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as he becomes the first Bangladesh bowler to reach the milestone of 300 ODI wickets.

The southpaw did so by taking the wicket of England's Rehan Ahmed. 

Shakib became the third left-arm spinner after Sanath Jayasuriya and Daniel Vettori to take 300 ODI wickets.

The 3rd ODI against England in Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium was a memorable one for Shakib with both bat and ball.

During batting he top-scored with 75 runs from 71 balls to help Bangladesh post their highest total in this series - 246.

And then with the ball, the 35-year-old took four wickets including the two England openers Jason Roy and Phil Salt. 

Shakib is 24 runs away from scoring 7,000 ODI runs and will become the third player after Jayasuriya and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi to reach that milestone. 

Comments

