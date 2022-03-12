Shakib feels natural beauty of South Africa will cheer him up

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 06:33 pm

Shakib feels that he is in a much better mental state now and the natural beauty in South Africa will further cheer him up. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

On 6 March, while leaving the country for the UAE, Shakib Al Hasan said that he didn't enjoy playing during the Afghanistan series and felt like a 'passenger'. The all-rounder further stated that he shouldn't go to South Africa given his physical and mental stress. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), three days later, granted him a break from all forms of cricket until 30 April.

After his return from the UAE, Shakib, who has been handed an all-format contract for 2022, had a long discussion with the BCB president Nazmul Hassan and changed his decision. Shakib himself told the media after the meeting that he would be available for selection in South Africa. 

"Before today, I spoke to [Nazmul Hassan] Papon bhai a couple of days ago too. As I am given a three-format contract, I will be available for selection in all three formats. The board will decide when I will be rested. I am available for selection in the South Africa tour," said Shakib. 

Shakib feels that he is in a much better mental state now and the natural beauty in South Africa will further cheer him up. 

"You can't change anything in one or two days. I am in a better space now given that I have a clear picture in front of me. I feel the natural beauty in South Africa will de-stress me. If you go to a different place, your mental state changes big time. I hope I will be able to perform for the team in South Africa," Shakib stated.

"Initially he wanted a break, then he said  he would play. Then again he said he was not fit, wouldn't play and now he is saying that he will play. You see, he is facing problems with decision-making," said the BCB president. 

"If he wants a break from a match there, let him have that. I want the debate to be over here. He has said that he will play all formats and the board has accepted that. It may happen that we can rest him for a match or two. At this stage we have to support him," he added.

