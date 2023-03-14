Shakib feels his captaincy has helped change the mentality of Bangladesh's T20I side

Sports

TBS Report
14 March, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 09:29 pm

After defeating England in the T20I series 3-0, he spoke to the media and explained how his captaincy, along with the performance of the team in the T20 World Cup helped them gain confidence in the format. 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh T20I captain Shakib Al Hasan feels that his captaincy has had a positive impact on the team and its mentality and mindset.

After defeating England in the T20I series 3-0, he spoke to the media and explained how his captaincy, along with the performance of the team in the T20 World Cup helped them gain confidence in the format. 

"My captaincy started from the Asia Cup. We may not have won any matches there, but we played very good cricket if you start from the Asia Cup and that's where the change started." 

Shakib thinks that it is unfortunate that Bangladesh could not play the semi-finals in the World Cup: "We could have played the semi-final if we had won one more match, we had that chance."

Stating that the World Cup performance has given Bangladesh the confidence to fight against the top teams, Shakib further said, "We knew we were very close, our entire team has developed the belief from the World Cup that we can actually fight against the big teams. We had a lot of doubts before going into the World Cup. But the World Cup performance has given us the belief that we can compete with the big teams."

Shakib said that Bangladesh were confident of doing well against England at home, even though they were a strong T20I outfit.

"This time playing at home, our confidence was much higher. In particular, I felt that they didn't have enough batters. We had the opportunity to exploit that area e and we were able to do it. Whenever they lost three or four wickets, they didn't have enough established batters. So that was definitely an advantage for us," he concluded.

Comments

