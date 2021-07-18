Shakib fastest to 12,000 runs and 500 wickets in international cricket

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has completed 12,000 runs in international cricket and become the fastest player in the world to achieve the double of 12,000 runs and 500 wickets.

Shakib has taken 348 international matches to do so. Apart from the Bangladesh superstar, Jacques Kallis is the only all-rounder to complete the feat. Kallis took 420 matches to register it.

The all-rounder needed 26 runs to reach the milestone of 12,000 international runs. From 23, Shakib reached 27 with a boundary through the deep point region off Tendai Chatara.

Shakib, in the first match, eclipsed Mashrafe to become the highest wicket-taker in ODIs for Bangladesh and currently is the leading wicket-taker for the Tigers across formats.

Shakib is only 17 wickets away from 600 international wickets and is likely to become the first all-rounder ever to achieve the double of 10,000 runs and 600 wickets.