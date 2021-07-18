Shakib fastest to 12,000 runs and 500 wickets in international cricket

Sports

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 07:31 pm

Related News

Shakib fastest to 12,000 runs and 500 wickets in international cricket

Apart from the Bangladesh superstar, Jacques Kallis is the only all-rounder to complete the feat.

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 07:31 pm
Shakib fastest to 12,000 runs and 500 wickets in international cricket

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has completed 12,000 runs in international cricket and become the fastest player in the world to achieve the double of 12,000 runs and 500 wickets.

Shakib has taken 348 international matches to do so. Apart from the Bangladesh superstar, Jacques Kallis is the only all-rounder to complete the feat. Kallis took 420 matches to register it.

The all-rounder needed 26 runs to reach the milestone of 12,000 international runs. From 23, Shakib reached 27 with a boundary through the deep point region off Tendai Chatara. 

Shakib, in the first match, eclipsed Mashrafe to become the highest wicket-taker in ODIs for Bangladesh and currently is the leading wicket-taker for the Tigers across formats.

Shakib is only 17 wickets away from 600 international wickets and is likely to become the first all-rounder ever to achieve the double of 10,000 runs and 600 wickets.

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Jacques Kallis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

2h | Videos
TBS Money: Expansion of digital workplace during pandemic

TBS Money: Expansion of digital workplace during pandemic

2h | Videos
TBS Money: Job opportunities at Brac Bank's career talk

TBS Money: Job opportunities at Brac Bank's career talk

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners