Shakib expects Bangladesh to have a 'different' 2023, feels Test and T20I teams are on right track

Sports

TBS Report
25 December, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 04:04 pm

Related News

Shakib expects Bangladesh to have a 'different' 2023, feels Test and T20I teams are on right track

Shakib expects Bangladesh to put on a much better performance in the next year in Tests and T20Is and do well in the 2023 World Cup in India.

TBS Report
25 December, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 04:04 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh were determined to end the year on a high but fell marginally short as India earned a hardfought three-wicket win in Mirpur Test. They started the year in the best way possible, winning a historic Test match in Mount Maunganui over New Zealand. 

They had their moments in the next few Tests but couldn't quite get the elusive win. It was a mixed year for the ODI group as well, winning in South Africa and against India at home but losing out in Zimbabwe. 

They won only two matches in the T20 World Cup but there were a lot of positives that they took from that campaign. Shakib Al Hasan, who took charge as Bangladesh's Test and T20I captain this year, feels that Bangladesh had a great 2022.

"I felt that, overall, we had a great year in 2022. Our mentality, especially, where we lacked, I think we have improved a lot. The sort of things we talk about in the dressing room, the type of leadership that's being created, we can have a different 2023."

Shakib expects Bangladesh to put on a much better performance in the next year in Tests and T20Is and do well in the 2023 World Cup in India.

"We should win all three [home] Test series next year. We should have a T20 team ready in the next six months, one that will do very well in the 2024 T20 World Cup. We have a settled ODI side. We have lost just one home series since 2015 [against England in 2016]. If we can play as a team, get contributions from every aspect, we should do well in the World Cup."

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Shakib al Hasan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emdad Hoque. Sketch: TBS

Emdad Hoque: The man who wore his 'mission' on his sleeve

4h | Mode
Aneeka Bushra’s never-ending experiments and fusion looks have made her a standout. Photo: Courtesy

Splendor by Aneeka Bushra: Where brides embrace fantasy, tradition and their natural beauty

7h | Mode
There was the imagination at play --- of hundreds of Christmas trees lighting up the cold, desolate streets of the world. Photo: Reuters

On Christmas, that Shining City on the Hill...

9h | Panorama
These books will restore financial common sense in 2023

These books will restore financial common sense in 2023

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Local wells show promise, may greatly reduce costly spot LNG dependence

Local wells show promise, may greatly reduce costly spot LNG dependence

38m | TBS Insight
World’s The biggest goldfish caught!

World’s The biggest goldfish caught!

3h | TBS Stories
FIFA salty over Salt Bae intruding Argentina's World Cup celebrations

FIFA salty over Salt Bae intruding Argentina's World Cup celebrations

19h | TBS SPORTS
Will KKR have Bangladeshi Tigers Shakib-Liton in their starting XI?

Will KKR have Bangladeshi Tigers Shakib-Liton in their starting XI?

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

5
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain