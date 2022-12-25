Shakib expects Bangladesh to have a 'different' 2023, feels Test and T20I teams are on right track

Bangladesh were determined to end the year on a high but fell marginally short as India earned a hardfought three-wicket win in Mirpur Test. They started the year in the best way possible, winning a historic Test match in Mount Maunganui over New Zealand.

They had their moments in the next few Tests but couldn't quite get the elusive win. It was a mixed year for the ODI group as well, winning in South Africa and against India at home but losing out in Zimbabwe.

They won only two matches in the T20 World Cup but there were a lot of positives that they took from that campaign. Shakib Al Hasan, who took charge as Bangladesh's Test and T20I captain this year, feels that Bangladesh had a great 2022.

"I felt that, overall, we had a great year in 2022. Our mentality, especially, where we lacked, I think we have improved a lot. The sort of things we talk about in the dressing room, the type of leadership that's being created, we can have a different 2023."

Shakib expects Bangladesh to put on a much better performance in the next year in Tests and T20Is and do well in the 2023 World Cup in India.

"We should win all three [home] Test series next year. We should have a T20 team ready in the next six months, one that will do very well in the 2024 T20 World Cup. We have a settled ODI side. We have lost just one home series since 2015 [against England in 2016]. If we can play as a team, get contributions from every aspect, we should do well in the World Cup."