Shakib didn't say he's uninterested to play domestic cricket, we'll appeal to the BCB about it: Masuduzzaman

Mohammedan SC are claiming that Shakib never talked about domestic cricket and they will appeal to the BCB so that it allows Shakib to play the DPL. They will have an internal discussion on Thursday and based on the decision taken in the meeting, the club will appeal to the BCB in a few days, said Mohammedan's cricket committee chairman Masuduzzaman.

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been granted a break from all forms of cricket until 30 April by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after he had informed that he is not in a state physically or mentally to play. It will also be a big blow for Mohammedan Sporting Club as the team roped in Shakib to play the Dhaka Premier League starting on 15 March. 

Shakib would have missed the first few matches anyway and there is a chance that Shakib will be available for some matches if the team qualifies for the Super League. But the club wants him to play right from the beginning. 

Mohammedan SC are claiming that Shakib never talked about domestic cricket and they will appeal to the BCB so that it allows Shakib to play the DPL. They will have an internal discussion on Thursday and based on the decision taken in the meeting, the club will appeal to the BCB in a few days, said Mohammedan's cricket committee chairman Masuduzzaman.

"It's [the break] a sad news for us. We got Shakib last year and retained him for this season. We will fight for the championship this year. That's why we have signed the likes of Shakib, Mushfiqur [Rahim], Mahmudullah, Soumya [Sarkar], [Mehidy Hasan] Miraz. But I've heard that the BCB has granted him a leave," Masuduzzaman told The Business Standard.

"Shakib wanted a break from international cricket. He never talked about domestic cricket. He would have played the DPL after finishing the South Africa tour."

"Now if he stays away from cricket until 30 April, we will face a loss. We have called a meeting today. If we have to appeal to the BCB to get him, we will do that. We will appeal to the BCB in a few days," he added. 

Mohammedan SC wants Shakib at least from the Super League stage, if not full season. "If we qualify for the Super League, the BCB can allow him to play at least from then. If Shakib plays, it will add a lot of colour to the league too. We want him to play for the team at any cost," Masuduzzaman stated.

