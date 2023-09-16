Shakib credits Mahedi and Tanzim, says Bangladesh will be a 'dangerous side' in World Cup

Bangladesh finished their Asia Cup campaign with a thrilling win. It was their first win over India since the 2012 Asia Cup. And just like that game in Mirpur, Shakib Al Hasan was named the Player of the Match.

Shakib scored a masterful 80 off 85 under pressure and bowled a brilliant spell of 1/43, getting the wicket of the dangerous Suryakumar Yadav.

There were other heroes as well. Tanzim Hasan Sakib, on debut, was equally brilliant upfront and at the death. He bowled a probing opening spell of six overs where he got rid of Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma. The ball that dismissed Varma was the highlight of the spell.

Back in the side, Mahedi Hasan was brilliant with both bat and ball. He hit a valuable 29* off 23 at the back end and bowled brilliantly in the middle overs and also at the death. The off-spinner got the wickets of KL Rahul and centurion Shubman Gill to potentially seal the deal for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh added an extra spinner in Mahedi looking at the wicket and the off-spinner justified his inclusion.

"We gave the guys who haven't played a match. After the last couple of games, we thought spinners will do well," Shakib told broadcaster Sanjay Manjrekar after the match.

Shakib credited Mahedi and Tanzim for their superb performance with the ball.

"It wasn't an easy time to bowl, he [Mahedi] came to bowl and got us the breakthrough. He also bowled five overs at the end which is not easy. Also, Tanzim [Hasan Sakib] bowled well at the start and took two wickets," he said.

"We have got a very good team. A lot of players were injured and some were going in and out, but that didn't help us. I think we will be a dangerous side in the World Cup," he concluded.