Shakib congratulates Shanto on his Test captaincy and wishes Bangladesh well for the Test series against New Zealand

Shakib Al Hasan injured his finger in the World Cup match against Sri Lanka. The Bangladesh captain did not play in the last match against Australia due to an injury on his left index finger and is not playing in the Test series against New Zealand at home. Injuries are there, and Shakib will again be elected from the Magura-1 seat as the nominated candidate of the Awami League. Currently, he is busy in the field of politics.

But Shakib is not forgetting about his team. The experienced cricketer is well aware that Bangladesh's first Test against New Zealand is starting on 28 November in Sylhet. Shakib spoke to Najmul Hossain Shanto, who was given Test leadership in his absence. He congratulated Shanto, the captain of this series, and wished the team all the best.

Shanto said this in the press conference on the day before the match. The left-handed batsman said, "Yes, I will definitely miss Shakib bhai, every player will miss him. He called last night and congratulated me and wished all the players well. He said that we should perform to our ability."

Shanto led the ODI team in two matches this World Cup due to Shakib's injury. After the match against Australia, he claimed to be ready for captaincy. The issue came up for discussion before the Test against the Kiwis, this time also he talked about his confidence in the same way. In Shanto's words, "I think I have that ability (to lead the side as captain). This is my personal belief."

"Whoever the captain will be, if it is for a long time, will have the advantage of arranging his plans with the team. Whoever comes forward, if given sufficient opportunity, will do much better. If the captain stays for a long time, it is easier for him to plan. Hopefully, the board will also give it to the next captain for a long time. But I don't think the players think about it that much. Whoever will be the captain will fulfil his duties. If everyone plays their role, the team will be in a good position," he concluded.