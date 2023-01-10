Shakib breaks rules by storming onto field, has a go at on-field umpires again and interrupts play

Photo: TBS
Shakib Al Hasan got himself involved in yet another controversy in BPL as he broke the rule and rushed out of the dug-out onto the ground to interrupt play. 

Just before Fortune Barishal started their innings, there was a confusion regarding who would take first strike in the chase. At that time, Barishal skipper Shakib rushed onto the ground and had a go at the umpires. 

Fortune Barishal's left-handed opener Chaturanga de Silva got ready to take first strike against left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan. But Rangpur made a change seeing de Silva on strike, bringing off-spinner Mahedi Hasan to have a favourable match-up. 

To get the match-up in their favour, Barishal openers exchanged positions and right-handed Anamul Haque Bijoy decided to take strike. Rangpur, desperate to have a positive match-up, again called Rakibul to open the bowling. This created a massive confusion and Shakib from the dug-out signaled the batters to walk off. 

At one stage, Shakib stormed onto the ground and had a go at square leg umpire Gazi Sohel. After five minutes, things got resolved and Shakib left the ground. Rakibul then opened the bowling and de Silva took first strike. 

"As per the rule, the batting side can determine who will take first strike after seeing the bowler. When Shakib saw Mahedi, he wanted Bijoy to take strike. But the umpire was not letting him do that. So Shakib entered the ground to talk to the umpires," Barishal manager Sazzad Ahmed Shipon. 

