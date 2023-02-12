Shakib blamed for defeat in Facebook post, Barishal page admin issued show-cause notice

TBS Report
12 February, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 10:06 pm

The post was deleted a few minutes later. According to a statement from Barishal, the post was uploaded from the official page "by mistake". 

Shakib Al Hasan surprisingly didn't come out to bat in a do-or-die game today at the BPL against Rangpur Riders and the decision contributed to their elimination from the tournament. Fortune Barishal coach Nazmul Abedeen Fahim clarified that the decision was made by Shakib himself, which left fans and probably his team fuming.

A deleted post from Fortune Barishal's Facebook page suggests so. 

"A question to Shakib Al Hasan. It's 15.1 and Barishal scored 126/3. As Nazmul Abedeen said it was captain's call. You in form Shakib who is in serious song in BPL, decide not to get into the pitch where you pushed newcomer Rajapaksa who had never experienced BPL. Even you don't push Dwaine Pretorius to come to bat who was the one man batting saviour in the very previous match. Yours bowlers tried level best to stop the opponent. But the main issue of this defeat goes to your unworkable batting rotation system. 

A question to Shakib - Can you avoid responsibility of this losing?" read the post.

The post was deleted a few minutes later. According to a statement from Barishal, the post was uploaded from the official page "by mistake". 

"An admin uploaded a negative status on Shakib Al Hasan by mistake," said their media manager Sekandar Ali. "The post has been deleted and the admin has been blocked from the page and issued a show-cause notice."

 

