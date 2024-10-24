'Shakib Bhai’s place is his, mine is mine' – Miraz on stepping up for Bangladesh

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who has often been seen as a potential successor to Shakib Al Hasan, humbly acknowledged that Shakib's place in the team is unique and irreplaceable.

In the absence of Shakib, who was unable to play his final Test match on home soil against South Africa due to security concerns, Mehidy Hasan Miraz stepped up to produce an outstanding performance with the bat. Despite his valiant efforts, Bangladesh suffered a 7-wicket defeat, but Miraz's contributions stood out, fueling discussions about his future role in the team.

Shakib, a legend of Bangladesh cricket, could not return to the country following government advice for his safety, leaving a significant void in the team. As questions arose during the pre-match press conference about Shakib's absence and who could fill his shoes, captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto expressed confidence in Miraz's growing potential. Shanto noted that Miraz, with his consistency in both batting and bowling, could take on Shakib's role in the coming years. Miraz's performance against South Africa only reinforced this belief, as he stood out while the rest of the Bangladesh batters struggled.

Miraz's crucial innings of 97 in the second innings, alongside a partnership with Zakir Hasan, saved Bangladesh from an innings defeat. His score was the highest by a Bangladeshi batsman in the match. This impressive knock, however, came with disappointment as Miraz fell just three runs short of a century. His frustration was evident during the post-match press conference, where he was asked how well he had filled Shakib's void.

Miraz seemed uncomfortable with the comparisons to Shakib, clearly stating that no one could truly replace the veteran all-rounder. "You all keep saying that I will replace Shakib Bhai. But Shakib Bhai has achieved so much for the Bangladesh team. He's played international cricket for 17 years. He is a legend," said Miraz.

He continued, "I've only just started scoring runs over the last one or two years, but Shakib Bhai has been doing that from the beginning. Taking Shakib Bhai's place is Shakib Bhai's, and my place is mine. It's better not to compare one player with another. We know just how much Shakib Bhai has accomplished. And I bat at No. 7 or 8, while Shakib Bhai has always batted in the top order. When my time comes, I'll also try to play well for the team whenever needed."

Miraz also touched on the circumstances surrounding Shakib's absence from what could have been his final Test match on home soil, saying, "We all know the situation with Shakib Bhai. It's no secret why he couldn't come or play. He's a legendary cricketer who has achieved so much for Bangladesh. We can't deny that. Given the circumstances, I think everyone should stand by him."

Despite the defeat, Miraz's standout innings and his measured response to comparisons with Shakib show his maturity, and the potential for him to play a more central role in Bangladesh's future, though he is careful to acknowledge the significant legacy that Shakib has left behind.