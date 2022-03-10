Shakib bhai is always an X-factor and we will miss him a lot: Taskin

The members of the Bangladesh men's cricket team will leave for South Africa on Friday in two groups on Friday to play three ODIs and two Tests. The first group will fly at 10.45 am local time on Friday.

Bangladesh will miss the services of Shakib Al Hasan, who has opted out of the series citing mental and physical fatigue. Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed said that the team will badly miss him in South Africa.

Shakib is one of the team's vital players and his absence will surely be a big blow. Before leaving the country, Taskin said that Shakib is 'the X Factor' and the team will miss him very much.

Taskin will leave Bangladesh with the second group at 11 pm local time on Friday. A day before flying, Taskin bowled nine overs at the centre wicket and spent time in the gym.

"Yes, we will miss him [Shakib] a lot. He is always an X factor. He is always a plus point for any team he plays for. But if he doesn't play, then we will badly miss him," said Taskin.