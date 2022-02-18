Shakib being Shakib: Is the Fortune Barishal captain above the rules?

Sports

TBS Report
18 February, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 01:42 pm

Related News

Shakib being Shakib: Is the Fortune Barishal captain above the rules?

But his acts off the field have stirred controversy and his latest incident, where he missed the captains' photo with the trophy ahead of the BPL final to film a TV commercial, has added more fuel to the fire. 

TBS Report
18 February, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 01:42 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

There can be no doubt that Shakib Al Hasan is the greatest and most accomplished cricketer that Bangladesh has ever produced. 

But his acts off the field have stirred controversy and his latest incident, where he missed the captains' photo with the trophy ahead of the BPL final to film a TV commercial, has added more fuel to the fire. 

Fortune Barishal's team manager Sabbir Khan told the media that Shakib missed the photo because he had an upset stomach.

But vice-captain Nurul Hasan Sohan, who took part in the photo session instead of Shakib suggested he was at the gym. 

While questions were raised whether Shakib exited the bio-secure bubble, the BPL is instead applying a more relaxed Managed Event Environment.

In this case, Shakib has to show a Covid negative certificate to gain re-entry into the BPL's bio-bubble. 

 

Is this sending his team the right message? 

Imagine being the captain of your team and prioritising a TV advert shoot ahead of an all-important final.

Does that send the right message to the rest of the team that the captain is taking the game seriously at all?

More importantly, what message does it send the younger players in the team when they see their captain and most decorated player skipping the official photo session for a TV commercial? 

This is not the first time that Shakib has skipped an official photo session. 

He did not take part in the photo session ahead of the 2019 World Cup as he went to take part in a TV commercial at that time as well. 

These things can never have a good impact on the rest of the team even though Shakib has been in stellar form with bat and ball and is in line to be the player of the tournament. 

 

Is he taking advantage of a broken system? 

It can be argued that Shakib would not be doing such things if the management or authority of the BPL was stronger and stricter. 

The BPL this season has been no stranger to controversy either with there being speculation of spot-fixing in certain matches.

Chattogram Challengers had its share of controversies when Mehidy Hasan Miraz was stripped off his captaincy and Naeem Islam was made captain.

Naeem was also then replaced by Afif Hossain as the captain and Miraz made it clear that he had issues with the team's COO Yasir Ali. 

Sylhet Sunrisers also had their share of controversies as their captain Ravi Bopara was charged with alleged ball-tampering.

Also, in recent seasons, the BPL's prize money and the money of the player of the tournament has also decreased. 

The BPL's production has also taken a hit this time with no DRS for umpires. 

Overall, the country's premier T20 tournament, one which has been touted by the BCB as the 2nd best T20 franchise tournament, has gone backwards in many ways. 

As a result of all these things, it could just be a case of Shakib not taking the tournament seriously enough or showing it proper respect and importance. 

 

A series of misdemeanours 

As we alluded to earlier, Shakib and controversies go together like peanut butter and jelly. 

In 2014 in an ODI against Sri Lanka, Shakib was given a three-match ban and a three lakh taka fine for making an indecent gesture towards his crotch when the camera focussed on him. 

Later that year, the BCB suspended him from all forms of cricket for six months after he left to play in the Caribbean Premier League without taking permission from the board. 

In the 2015 edition of the BPL, Shakib copped a fine of USD 250 and a one-match ban for giving umpire Tanvir Ahmed an earful after the umpire denied his LBW appeal. 

In 2019, he was handed a two-year ban by the ICC for failing to report multiple approaches from a bookie, which was reduced to a year one he accepted the offence and passed the year without any other such incident. 

And last year, Shakib was once again seen taking his frustrations out when the umpire denied his LBW appeal, this time kicking the stumps in anger. 

These are just some of the notable ones among many others where Shakib has broken the law and been punished. 

 

What is clear from all this is that Shakib is setting a dangerous precedent for future generations. 

It will be no shock if younger players in this and the next generation follow the things that Shakib is doing.

It's up to the ones in charge of managing Bangladesh's cricket to make sure they learn from these and get their players in order.

Only then will players like Shakib be forced to follow the law and act like they're above it. 

Top News / Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Bangladesh Premier League / Fortune Barishal / Bangladesh Cricket Board

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edward, Prince of Wales, with Pratap Singh of Jammu and Kashmir during his trip in India in 1921. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Prince of Wales’ 1921 trip to India was a royal disaster

17m | Panorama
While the export growth in RMG is appreciable, international buyers are still unwilling to pay higher prices. Photo: Mumit M

RMG growth is backed by volume, not price. What can turn the tide?

1h | Panorama
Among all the places, Social Science Chattar is quite popular for its natural ambience and delicious snacks. Photo: Noor A Alam

Street foods to enjoy around DU campus

2h | Food
The two-storey house costing just Tk1 lakh in Vennatala village shows how the community-driven Sobai Mile Jhenaidah Gori was geared towards making cities more livable. Photo: Mumit M

Vision for a modern city: The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

3h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

2h | Videos
Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

15h | Videos
First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

17h | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

3
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

4
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 