Shakib becomes only the second bowler to take 100 T20I wickets

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 09:20 pm

Shakib has reached this milestone in 84 T20I matches.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Shakib was on 98 T20I wickets when he stepped on to bowl in the 5th T2OI against Australia. He soon reached a 100-wicket landmark as he sent back Ashton Turner in the 12th over of the innings.

He became only the second bowler after Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga to reach this milestone. 

Shakib has reached this milestone in 84 T20I matches.

Malinga has taken 107 wickets in 84 matches in his T20I career. 

Shakib surpassed Shahid Afridi (98*) and Tim Southee (99*) tonight.

He has now taken 3 wicket in the innings.

