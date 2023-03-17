Shakib bats as a right-hander, practises switch-hits ahead of 1st ODI against Ireland

Shakib Al Hasan has experience of batting in several positions in ODI cricket.

The premier Bangladeshi all-rounder is successful in almost all positions with the bat but he has enjoyed the most success at number three.

However, he has batted at number five in all three ODI matches against England.

Although he failed in the first match, he scored a half-century in the next two innings.

The head coach of the national team Chandika Hathurusingha said that if the team needs to win, Shakib will bat wherever is needed.

That's why he was only seen practicing big shots the day before the first ODI against Ireland! Where he went and became a right-handed batsman at one point.

The reason for becoming right-handed, however, was later understood to be Shakib practicing playing switch-hits.

At the beginning of practice at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Shakib was seen practicing with a football.

After a while, he played football as well.

The southpaw was shadow-batting while talking to Hathurusingha before starting his batting practice, where he continued to shadow as a right-hander.

Shakib has been heavily discussed for the past few days.

There is a storm of criticism surrounding Shakib visiting Aarav Khan's shop opening ceremony.

However, Shakib did not look upset in practice, he was seen in good spirits.

Shakib first practiced big shots on the centre wicket and then went to the nets.

In addition to batting right-handed for several balls, he practiced switch-hits.

Shakib has batted in three different positions in the last two series of Bangladesh.

There is a discussion about his batting position in the series against Ireland as well.

Although a few days ago ODI captain Tamim Iqbal said that Shakib will bat at number four or five depending on the situation in the ODI series against the Irish.

However, the opinion of the coach was found to be different with the captain's thinking.

When asked about Shakib's batting position on the eve of the first ODI, Hathurusingha said, "It is true, he has done well in all the positions in which he has batted. Looking at the bigger picture going forward, he will bat in the position where he can help the team win."

Despite getting runs in other positions, Shakib is most successful at number three.

Batting at number three, this experienced cricketer scored 1,539 runs at an average of 49.64 and a strike rate of 86.80 in 36 innings.

He has the best average and highest strike rate in this position.

Shakib entered the record books by batting at number three in the 2019 World Cup.

In the World Cup held in England, he scored 606 runs at an average of 86.57 and a strike rate of 96.03 with two centuries and five half-centuries in eight matches, which was the third highest of the season.