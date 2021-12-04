Shakib in Bangladesh squad for New Zealand series despite wanting to opt out of tour

Shakib Al Hasan wanted to opt out of the tour but BCB included him in the squad as they haven't received any official letter or request from the premier allrounder. 

Photo: Courtesy
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have announced an 18-man squad for the Tour of New Zealand 2021-22 which will be held in January.

Shakib Al Hasan wanted to opt out of the tour but BCB included him in the squad as they haven't received any official letter or request from the premier allrounder. 

"He (Shakib) has not said anything officially (desire to opt out), but yes, he unofficially informed us. I asked him to send an official letter and then we will decide. We need to know why he wants to skip the tour," BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon told the media on Saturday regarding Shakib.

When asked whether Shakib will be allowed to skip the NZ tour, Papon gave an unclear explanation.

"Look, Tamim is not there as well. Shakib is both a batter and a bowler. We can have a better combination when he is in the squad. I have always said that there is no alternative to Shakib," Papon added.

Fast bowler Shoriful Islam has returned to the side after missing out on the Pakistan series due to injury.

Opener Saif Hassan and off-spinner Nayeem Hasan have been excluded from the squad that is currently playing against Pakistan.

Bangladesh will face the hosts in a two-match Test series in January 2022 which will be a part of the 2021-2023 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

The Bangladesh team will leave for New Zealand on 09 December for the series with the Tests scheduled in Tauranga and Christchurch. They will have to be in a 7-day quarantine upon reaching New Zealand.

Bangladesh squad for NZ tour-

Mominul Haque (Captain), Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumar Das, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Md Naim Sheikh.

