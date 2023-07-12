Shakib back in top 10 of ICC ODI rankings for bowlers

Premier Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has moved up three places to break into the top 10 of the ICC ODI bowling rankings.

Shakib picked up four wickets in three matches and was very economical, notably conceding only 13 runs off 10 overs in the third ODI against Afghanistan.

During the ODI series, Shakib became the first left-arm bowler to pick up 400 wickets at home across formats and equalled New Zealand great Daniel Vettori's tally of 305 ODI wickets.

Shakib is now the only all-rounder in international cricket with 14000 runs and 600 wickets across formats.