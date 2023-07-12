Shakib back in top 10 of ICC ODI rankings for bowlers

Sports

TBS Report
12 July, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 05:19 pm

Related News

Shakib back in top 10 of ICC ODI rankings for bowlers

Shakib picked up four wickets in three matches and was very economical, notably conceding only 13 runs off 10 overs in the third ODI against Afghanistan.

TBS Report
12 July, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 05:19 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Premier Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has moved up three places to break into the top 10 of the ICC ODI bowling rankings. 

Shakib picked up four wickets in three matches and was very economical, notably conceding only 13 runs off 10 overs in the third ODI against Afghanistan. 

During the ODI series, Shakib became the first left-arm bowler to pick up 400 wickets at home across formats and equalled New Zealand great Daniel Vettori's tally of 305 ODI wickets. 

Shakib is now the only all-rounder in international cricket with 14000 runs and 600 wickets across formats.

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman: French accolade for lifetime research on sustainable agriculture

10h | Panorama
For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

10h | Panorama
Andreas Kluth/Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib at the new milestone club

Shakib at the new milestone club

1h | TBS SPORTS
Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

4h | TBS Insight
Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

6h | TBS Science
Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

7h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar