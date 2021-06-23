Shakib back in Tests, Shamim gets maiden T20I call

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the Test, ODI and T20 squads for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour. Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has returned to the Test squad. Wicketkeeper batter Nurul Hasan Sohan has got a reward for consistent performances in domestic cricket.

Mushfiqur Rahim has taken a leave and will not feature in the T20 series. But he will feature in Tests and ODIs.

Left-handed batter Soumya Sarkar has been left out of the ODI squad. But he features in the 16-man T20 squad. Middle-order batter Mohammad Mithun has been cut from the Test squad but retained his place in the ODI squad. All-rounder Mahedi Hasan has also been excluded from the ODI side.

20-year old Shamim Hossain has earned his maiden call-up to the T20 squad. The youngster is in good form, having scored 181 runs in 10 innings at an average of over 30 in the ongoing DPL. He has a remarkable strike rate of just under 150.

T20 side saw a number of players - Mosaddek Hossain, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun, Al Amin, Hasan Mahmud, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Rubel Hossain - getting excluded

Nurul Hasan Sohan, a consistent performer in domestic cricket, has returned to the squads of all formats after almost three years. The wicketkeeper batter has led Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club from the front in the DPL. He has so far scored 346 runs at an average of 38. He has batted with a staggering strike rate of 151.75.

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan, who missed out on the Sri Lanka tour recently, has been added to the squad.

Bangladesh will travel to Zimbabwe later this month.

The tour, scheduled to commence from July 7 with the only Test, also includes a three-match one-day international series that is a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and three T20 internationals. All the matches will be played in Harare.

Test squad: Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam.

ODI sqiad: Tamim Iqbal (c), Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mahmudullah Riyad, Md Mithun Ali, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Shoriful Islam.

T20I squad: Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Tamim Iqbal, Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.