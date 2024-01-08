Shakib back on the cricket field just a day after being elected MP

For the past few days, Shakib Al Hasan has been busy in the election field. The veteran cricketer, who stood for the first time in the polls, had been running campaigns day and night in different parts of the constituency of Magura-2. The southpaw won the election by a huge margin and became a Member of the Parliament on Sunday.

And on Monday, merely 18 hours after being elected an MP, he was seen practising at the indoor of Mirpur stadium.

Currently, there is no domestic or international cricket going on. But the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will kick off on 19 January and Shakib has been out of cricket since he was ruled out in the latter part of the ICC World Cup in November.

This superstar of Bangladesh cricket arrived at Mirpur Indoor after 3 pm on Monday. His childhood coach Nazmul Abedin Fahim was informed about Shakib's arrival beforehand and he arrived indoors before Shakib.

There were BCB physios Bayejidul Islam and Mojadded Alfa, trainer Tushar Kanti Howladar and doctor Manzoor Hossain.

Shakib missed the New Zealand tour due to a thumb injury. However, the experienced cricketer was very careful about his fitness. he worked on fitness at Magura Stadium amidst the busyness of politics.

Shakib will play for Rangpur Riders in the upcoming BPL.