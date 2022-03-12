Shakib available for selection in South Africa tour

Shakib Al Hasan will be available for selection in Bangladesh's upcoming tour of South Africa. The all-rounder himself confirmed the matter to the media after a long discussion with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan on Saturday.

"Before today, I spoke to [Nazmul Hassan] Papon bhai a couple of days ago too. As I am given a three-format contract, I will be available for selection in all three formats. The board will decide when I will be rested. I am available for selection in the South Africa tour," Shakib said.

"Now that I've sat with the board & we've seen a one year plan, I think it's going to be easier for me. I am available for all the formats including the South Africa tour," Shakib added.

​​​Shakib had recently been granted a break until 30 April from all forms of cricket and was supposed to miss the Test and ODI series in South Africa.

"Shakib is mentally a bit disturbed and is having trouble in making decisions. I think we should support him in this situation. He has made himself available for all the formats. We'll rest him if the necessity arrives as playing all formats can get tiresome" said the BCB President.