Shakib and Litton uncertain for IPL as national duty takes precedence, hints Hathurusingha

Sports

UNB
26 March, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 07:43 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh are all set to begin their three-match T20I series against Ireland on Monday in Chattogram. Ahead of the first T20I, Bangladesh's head coach Chandika Hathurusingha emphasised that national duty takes precedence over any other commitment, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), and hinted that Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das may not be granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to play in the IPL if Bangladesh has international matches during the same period.

Shakib and Litton were recently signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming season of IPL, while Mustafizur Rahman was retained by his old team, Delhi Capitals. However, since Mustafizur is not a regular face in Bangladesh's Test team, he may be allowed to play in the IPL after the Ireland T20I series.

"The decision of the board is to prioritise playing for the national team over any other league, and this message has been conveyed to all the players, even before they put their names in the players' draft," Chandika said on Sunday.

While it is common for teams to release their players for IPL matches during international tours, Bangladesh has chosen not to take that route. The country's cricket board has made it clear that national duty takes precedence, and players will not be released for IPL matches if they conflict with international fixtures.

This year's IPL is scheduled to begin on 31 March, and Bangladesh has a Test match against Ireland starting from 4 April. Therefore, it has been confirmed that Shakib and Liton will not be granted NOCs to play in the IPL.

Some Indian media outlets have reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may ban Bangladeshi players from the IPL in the future, in response to Bangladesh's decision not to release players for IPL matches. However, neither the BCCI nor any IPL team has confirmed the veracity of these reports.

 

