Shakib and Litton set to miss significant part in IPL due to national team duty

Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das have applied to the BCB for a no-objection letter to play from the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

But the country's highest governing body of cricket is not fully responding to their request.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon will not release these two important cricketers of the team before the only Test against Ireland.

The 16th season of IPL will begin on 31 March where Shakib and Litton will play for Kolkata Knight Riders in the world's most popular T20 league.

But they have to think about the national team before playing in IPL.

The only Test between Bangladesh and Ireland will start in Mirpur on 4 April.

Shakib and Litton will not play in the first week of IPL to play in this Test.

These two cricketers may have to leave the IPL before it ends too.

During the IPL, Bangladesh will travel to England and play a three-match ODI series against Ireland in May.

That tour could be between 8-10 days.

In total, Litton and Shakib will not be with Kolkata for several matches.

Nazmul Hassan said at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium after the 2-0 ODI series win against Ireland on Thursday.

"Look I have given you the same answer over and over again. When they are called for the IPL auction, they have asked us when they are available. We gave it to them. And knowing this, they auctioned them off. After that, if anything changes, we will tell you. We haven't received any changes yet."

The BCB president doesn't see any opportunity to send players to IPL during Bangladesh's international matches.

"I don't see any option to let the players leave. We have made it clear. We still stand by that decision. I see no possibility of the decision changing. If the decision ever changes, I will let you know in advance," he concluded