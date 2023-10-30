Shakib all smiles ahead of Pakistan match despite horror World Cup campaign

Shakib Al Hasan came to the press conference two days ago. Tired of back-to-back defeats, a sombre-looking Shakib was seen at the press conference after the loss against the Netherlands. He also agreed to almost all the questions of the journalists. The next day in the evening, the Bangladesh captain went to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission with the whole team. Then another day passed, during which he became much stronger mentally.

A smiling Shakib was seen at the press conference ahead of the match against Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The veteran all-rounder answered several questions with a smile, sometimes laughing for no reason. He was also seen humming during the questions and singing. All in all, Shakib, in a cheerful mood, spoke openly. Before leaving the press conference room, he explained his improved mood with a smile. He said, "Sometimes you have to laugh".

Bangladesh are having a nightmare campaign in the World Cup. Shakib's team lost five games in a row after starting the World Cup campaign by defeating Afghanistan. After losing five consecutive matches in six matches, Bangladesh have practically been eliminated from the World Cup. But before the match against Pakistan, Shakib explained that he was not thinking about the defeats. A local journalist asked to know the reason after seeing Shakib in good spirits within a day. A smiling Shakib said, "Does my voice sound different now? We can change this situation with our results. That is what we are trying to do."

After consecutive defeats including the one against the Netherlands, there was supposed to be a gloomy atmosphere in the Bangladesh camp in the last two days. However, the Bangladesh captain said, "Everyone felt very bad that day. But just feeling bad is not enough. We have to try to move forward. We sat together and talked, talked privately. We have tried to do what we can do better."

Pakistan are cornered, much like Bangladesh. The 1992 World Cup champions have lost the last four out of six matches. A journalist asked if it could be an additional motivation in tomorrow's match. Shakib laughed the most at this question and the Bangladesh captain said, "They can also say the same thing that Bangladesh has lost the last five matches. What can I say (laughs). Sometimes you need to laugh (laughter)."