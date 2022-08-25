Shakib Al Hasan named icon player of Bangla Tigers

This will be Shakib's first outing in the tournament. "I am delighted to represent Bangla Tigers as an icon player for the next season of T10 League. It’s always a lovely feeling to play for a franchise who are representing Bangladesh around the world. [I am] looking forward to a new experience," the all-rounder wrote on Facebook. 

Bangladesh's Test and T20I captain Shakib Al Hasan has been named the icon player of Bangla Tigers for the upcoming season of the Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League, scheduled to be held in November this year.

This will be Shakib's first outing in the tournament. "I am delighted to represent Bangla Tigers as an icon player for the next season of T10 League. It's always a lovely feeling to play for a franchise who are representing Bangladesh around the world. [I am] looking forward to a new experience," the all-rounder wrote on Facebook. 

"He is not only just a player, but also the symbol of Bangladesh cricket," owner of the franchise Mohammad Yasin Chowdhury said. "We were keen to include him in the squad from our very first mission but due to the intense busy schedule of the national team, we weren't able to pick him. He is a dynamic, experienced, dedicated, passionate and motivational player and captain as well, who will lead the cricketers with the fighting spirit and be able to maintain a positive approach even at the crucial stage of the game."

"We are very thrilled to have Shakib Al Hasan as our Icon Player. He is the born leader; we hope he will definitely do what he has done for the Bangladesh national team and various franchise leagues. His conscription will undoubtedly enlighten the performance of our players and assist us to conquer the title in the upcoming season as well," he added.

The likes of Colin Munro, Mohammad Amir, Evin Lewis and Matheesha Pathirana will play alongside Shakib for the team. There are a couple of Bangladeshis also in the set-up apart from Shakib in Aftab Ahmed (head coach) and Nazmul Abedeen Fahim (team mentor).

