Shakib after hectic few hours: 'Love a busy schedule'

Sports

TBS Report
22 August, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 05:35 pm

Related News

Shakib after hectic few hours: 'Love a busy schedule'

Shakib visited the UAE and inaugurated a jewellery shop after leaving Sri Lanka and finally arrived in Dhaka on Monday. On Tuesday morning, he reached Barishal to attend a blood donation programme, only to fly back to Dhaka in the afternoon.

TBS Report
22 August, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 05:35 pm
Photo: SLC
Photo: SLC

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned to the country on Monday after fulfilling many commitments. The 36-year-old played four matches in the Global T20 Canada before heading to Sri Lanka to take part in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Shakib visited the UAE and inaugurated a jewellery shop after leaving Sri Lanka and finally arrived in Dhaka on Monday. On Tuesday morning, he reached Barishal to attend a blood donation programme, only to fly back to Dhaka in the afternoon.

Upon his return to Dhaka, Shakib started shooting for an ad. 

Such a hectic schedule is not new for Shakib but the southpaw said he enjoys that.

"As a professional cricketer, we have to manage these things. We don't have much time, so we have to find a way and time for everything. Yes, the schedule is often busy but I love it," said Shakib. 

Shakib plays in franchise leagues all over the world and spends a lot of his spare time in the United States with his family. This time, he returned to the country after 35 days.

"I miss the country like everyone else [living abroad]. It feels good to be back to the country," he said.

The all-rounder had a decent LPL with the ball (10 wickets with an economy of 5.7) but didn't get many runs with the bat. But he believes the experience of playing in Sri Lanka will help him in the Asia Cup.

"The experience in Sri Lanka was particularly important," said Shakib. "I got to play with the Sri Lankan players and knew about the conditions and grounds. In that sense, it was great."

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

12h | Habitat
England&#039;s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate during the penalty shootout. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, England v Nigeria, 7 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Women's football is just starting to roar

13h | Panorama
The present custodian of the business is Shahedul Haque Shahed who has firmly held the reins of his father&#039;s business since 1991. PHOTO: Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

Haque and Sons Camera Servicing Centre: How three generations built a business based on their love for cameras

13h | Panorama
Technicians try to fix a groundwater pump in Gazipur after a drop in water flow. Groundwater is depleting at higher rates in some locations within the greater Dhaka city, Gazipur and the High Barind Tract areas. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Understanding the nuances of groundwater depletion

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

8h | TBS SPORTS
Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

6h | TBS World
F-16 means Russia will lose, says Zelenskiy

F-16 means Russia will lose, says Zelenskiy

6h | TBS World
Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy starts its journey in Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy starts its journey in Bangladesh

9h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19