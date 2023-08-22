Shakib after hectic few hours: 'Love a busy schedule'

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned to the country on Monday after fulfilling many commitments. The 36-year-old played four matches in the Global T20 Canada before heading to Sri Lanka to take part in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Shakib visited the UAE and inaugurated a jewellery shop after leaving Sri Lanka and finally arrived in Dhaka on Monday. On Tuesday morning, he reached Barishal to attend a blood donation programme, only to fly back to Dhaka in the afternoon.

Upon his return to Dhaka, Shakib started shooting for an ad.

Such a hectic schedule is not new for Shakib but the southpaw said he enjoys that.

"As a professional cricketer, we have to manage these things. We don't have much time, so we have to find a way and time for everything. Yes, the schedule is often busy but I love it," said Shakib.

Shakib plays in franchise leagues all over the world and spends a lot of his spare time in the United States with his family. This time, he returned to the country after 35 days.

"I miss the country like everyone else [living abroad]. It feels good to be back to the country," he said.

The all-rounder had a decent LPL with the ball (10 wickets with an economy of 5.7) but didn't get many runs with the bat. But he believes the experience of playing in Sri Lanka will help him in the Asia Cup.

"The experience in Sri Lanka was particularly important," said Shakib. "I got to play with the Sri Lankan players and knew about the conditions and grounds. In that sense, it was great."