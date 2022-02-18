Shakib adjudged player of the tournament for the fourth time in BPL

Shakib Al Hasan has been adjudged the player of the tournament of the eighth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). This is Shakib's fourth player-of-the-tournament award in the BPL and his first since the 2018-19 season.

Shakib led Fortune Barishal from the front but the team fell short in the end by just one run. But the all-rounder was in stellar form in the tournament, scoring 284 runs and picking up 16 wickets in 11 matches.

Shakib averaged 28.4 with the bat and maintained a healthy strike rate of 144.2. On the other hand, his economy rate was well below six per over, 5.35 to be precise.

Shakib was the sixth-highest run-getter in the tournament and the third-highest wicket-taker. Shakib had three fifty-plus scores in 11 innings in the tournament.

The all-rounder hit 15 sixes in the tournament and only Andre Fletcher, Will Jacks and Moeen Ali cleared the fence more times than him. Shakib won five consecutive player-of-the-match awards in the tournament, the most by anyone in the history of T20s.

"[It] was a very good game of cricket, both teams made mistakes, but in the end Comilla held their nerves, credit goes to them," Shakib said the post-match presentation.

"Shykat Ali played a great innings, it was a good game for him. But in the end we couldn't get over the line. We came back really well after Sunil's innings. Credit goes to our bowlers to come back from that situation, they have bowled really well throughout the tournament. It's not easy bowling in the last 2-3 overs. Credit goes to Sunil for that over. We have to come back stronger next year. It was a good tournament for me personally but I would have loved to lift the trophy more than being the player of the series," he said.