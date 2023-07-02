Shahzad earns recall as Afghanistan name squad for Bangladesh T20Is

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Shahzad has returned to Afghanistan's T20I squad for the two-match away series against Bangladesh. The series will be held at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet after the completion of the ODI series in Chattogram.

Shahzad last played a T20I in November 2021 against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi and has not played a 20-over match since August last year. But he has been in good form in a three-day regional red-ball competition where has scored 440 runs at 88.

Left-handed opener Hazratullah Zazai, who was not part of the squad that played Pakistan earlier this year, has gotten a recall as well. Uncapped right-arm medium fast bowler Wafadar Momand has been called up as well.

Squad: Rashid Khan (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Sediq Atal, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Wafadar Momand, Farid Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman