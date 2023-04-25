Shahjalal Boli wins title of 114th Jabbarer Boli Khela

TBS Report
25 April, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 07:37 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Mohammad Shahjalal Boli, a resident of Cumilla's Homna upazila, has become the champion in the 114th edition of Jabbarer Boli Khela, a traditional wrestling contest held annually in Chattogram.

He became the champion after defeating Jibon Boli of Cox's Bazar's Chakaria upazila in the one and a half hour final match.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Referee Abdul Malek announced the champion of the contest held at the historic Laldighi Maidan in Chattogram city on Tuesday (25 April).

Last year, Jibon Boli was the champion and Shahjalal Boli was the runner-up.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Expressing his feelings after becoming the champion, Shahjalal said, "I express my gratitude to everyone. I played last time too. This time I won as a result of hard work."

In 1909, Abdul Jabbar, a resident of Badarpati area of Chittagong, introduced this wrestling game to physically prepare the youth of the country to fight in the anti-British movement.

After more than hundred years, this game has not only become the greatest traditional folk festival of the country, but has also become a part of its history.

