Shahidi says Afghanistan players 'sacrificed' their Eid for Bangladesh ODI series

Bangladesh suffered a mammoth 142-run loss to Afghanistan in the second ODI of the three-match series. The visitors, with their biggest win over the hosts, took the series 2-0. It was their first-ever ODI series win over Bangladesh.

The Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran hit centuries and forged a record 256-run stand on a wicket Bangladesh captain Litton Das predicted to be "double-paced".

Bangladesh pulled it back pretty well to keep Afghanistan to 331 but it was enough in the end as the hosts were once again below-par with the bat.

"[I am] very happy that we won the series, it was a great performance by the team. I thought that the wicket was not very easy but our openers batted very well. After the first wicket fell, it was not easy for the batters, but it was a good total on the board," Shahidi told the broadcasters after the match.

Shahidi revealed the team sacrificed their Eid vacation to prepare for the series.

"From the last series, our bowlers were not bowling in the right areas. We were in Abu Dhabi before this series and worked hard on our game. All the players sacrificed their Eid for the series. We have worked hard since the last 2 years to build this team and hopefully our performance in the Asia Cup and the World Cup will be good," he stated.