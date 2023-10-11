Shahidi, Omarzai fifties take Afghanistan to 272-8 against India

Fifties from Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai took Afghanistan to 272 for eight after 50 overs against India in their second World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

It was the first time Afghanistan crossed 250 batting first in a World Cup match. 

Captain Shahidi stitched together a partnership of 121 off 128 for the fourth wicket after losing three wickets for 63 runs.

Omarzai made 62 off 69 and was the first one to take on the Indian bowlers when he belted Kuldeep Yadav for two maximums in the same over. He hit four sixes and two fours. 

Shahidi returned to form with a crucial 88-ball-80, overcoming a slow start.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India, picking up a four-wicket haul.
 

