Shaheen, Wasim shine as Bangladesh bundled out for below-par 204 against Pakistan

Bangladesh's batting woes in the World Cup continued as they bundled out for a yet another sub-par total against Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Mahmudullah notched up a fifty and Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das hit 40s but Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim shared six wickets between them to limit Bangladesh to 204.

Shaheen, who had been off-colour in the first powerplay, got rid of two of Bangladesh's top three. Haris Rauf, generally not a new-ball bowler, dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim, who was promoted at number four for the first time in the tournament.

All this happened within six overs, leaving Litton Das and Mahmudullah to do a lot of hard work.

Mahmudullah looked very comfortable in the middle and started scoring at a fair clip right from the start. Litton wasn't always comfortable but gave decent support to the in-form Mahmudullah.

The pair added a much-needed 79 off 89 for the fourth wicket before an Iftikhar Ahmed delivery stopped on him, causing him to chip the ball straight to Salman Ali Agha, much to everyone's disbelief. Litton made 45 off 64.

Mahmudullah (56 off 70) hit six fours and a six in his innings and it took an absolute peach of a delivery from Shaheen to get the better of him.

Shakib Al Hasan (43 off 64) struggled big time early in his innings to time the ball but somewhat overcame that with three boundaries of Iftikhar. But his struggle against the short ball continued as he succumbed to a well-directed one from Haris Rauf.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (25 off 30) showed a bit of resistance at the lower order but it was never going to be enough to take Bangladesh to nowhere near a good total.