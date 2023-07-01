Shaheen takes four wickets in stunning first over in T20 blast

Sports

Hindustan Times
01 July, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 01:39 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Afridi stunned fans and commentators alike as he put out a jaw-dropping performance during an appearance for Nottinghamshire at the T20 Blast on Friday. 

Afridi picked four wickets in the very first over of the innings, thus creating the record for most dismissals in the opening over of a T20 match. Afridi has been in top form for Nottinghamshire at the Blast this year; he has taken 20 wickets so far in 13 matches, and is the leading wicket-taker for the side. The left-arm pacer continued on his consistent performances with a stunning first over against Bears.

The pacer removed Bears captain Alex Davies on a golden duck on the first legitimate delivery of the innings (he had bowled a five-wide to start the over), and then castled Chris Benjamin with an absolute peach.

Afridi did miss out on a hat-trick but picked two more wickets off the last two deliveries of the over; he removed Dan Mousley off the fifth ball, who handed an easy catch to Olly Stone before castling Ed Barnard on a duck again.

Afridi's efforts, however, went in vain as Nottinghamshire, despite the incredible first over, failed to capitalise on the momentum and conceded a two-wicket loss. Robert Yates (65) held one end and steered most of the Bears' innings, while Jacob Bethell (27) and Jake Lintott (27*) also made significant contributions in the lower-order to secure a win for the Bears.

Afridi, meanwhile, finished the game with figures of 4/29 in four overs, unable to add another wicket to his tally.

The left-arm pacer had been away from action for many months following the last year's T20 World Cup due to a knee injury, but made his comeback in the Pakistan Super League this year, leading Lahore Qalandars to a memorable title victory. He has since made a return to Pakistan in the white-ball format during the side's series against New Zealand in May.

