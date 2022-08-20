Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup with knee injury

Sports

Hindustan Times
20 August, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 05:02 pm

Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup with knee injury

Afridi has been advised 4-6 weeks of rest, implying that he is likely to miss the T20I series against England as well.

Hindustan Times
20 August, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 05:02 pm
Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup with knee injury

Pakistan on Sunday suffered a huge blow ahead of their blockbuster meeting with India in their Asia Cup 2022 opener in Dubai as star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the entire tournament with a knee injury. Afridi has been advised 4-6 weeks of rest, implying that he is likely to miss the T20I series against England as well.

PCB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro: "I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is a brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team. Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October.

"PCB's Sports & Exercise Medicine Department will be working closely with the player over the coming weeks to ensure his safe return to competitive cricket."

