Shaheen Shah Afridi returns as Pakistan announce squad for T20 World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman of selectors Muhammad Wasim on Thursday announced the side's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, which saw a return of leading fast bowler Shaheen Afridi.

The left-arm pacer missed the Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury, and there had been speculations over his participation in the coveted global tournament.

Additionally, Shoaib Malik – a big name who was touted for a return in the Pakistan side following inconsistent performances from the middle-order – continues to remain absent.

Shan Masood, who was widely backed for a return to the team, has made a return to the squad. Fakhar Zaman, who had been a part of the Asia Cup squad, has been named among one of the three reserves, alongside Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Mohammad Wasim Jr, who has also been included in the squad, has recovered completely from the side strain endured during the Asia Cup, while Shaheen Afridi is expected to resume bowling from next month.

Speaking in a press conference to announce the 15-member squad, Wasim said, "We have a team that can perform strongly in the T20 World Cup. That's why we have shown faith and confidence in almost the same set of players who have been part of the T20I squad post the 2021 World Cup in the UAE.

"These players have performed well since November 2021 and that's why we have won nine out of our last 13 T20Is. We have invested in these cricketers and it is fair to them that they get the opportunity to show their mettle in the World Cup, an event for which they have been preparing and training hard."

In the seven-match home T20I series against England, Pakistan have named the same set of players except Afridi and Fakhar, while adding all-rounder Aamir Jamal and mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Here's the Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup 2022:

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (v-c), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir