Shaheen returns to Pakistan squads for NZ series

AFP
04 April, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 10:15 pm

AFP
04 April, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 10:15 pm
Photo: PCB
Photo: PCB

Star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi returns to Pakistan's squads for the two white ball series against New Zealand after regaining full fitness, selectors announced Tuesday.

Shaheen, who will turn 23 on Thursday, hurt his knee during the final of Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in November last year.

Subsequently he missed five Tests and three ODIs against England and New Zealand -- all at home -- but took 19 wickets to lead Lahore Qalandars' title defence in Pakistan Super League (PSL) last month.

Babar Azam -- rested for the three-match T20 series against Afghanistan last month -- returns as skipper of both the squads along with Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf.

The five-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand will be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The ODIs will be played in Rawalpindi 
 and Karachi.

Three youngsters –- pacers Ihsanullah and Zaman Khan, and opener Saim Ayub –- have been retained in the T20 squad following good performances in Sharjah.

Ihsanullah is also included in the ODI squad.

T20 squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

ODI: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

