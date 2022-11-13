Shaheen injury had 'major impact' on outcome of the final: Vaughan

Sports

Hindustan Times
13 November, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 09:18 pm

Shaheen injury had 'major impact' on outcome of the final: Vaughan

He left the field for treatment, made a return a few overs later and prepared himself to bowl the 16th over. But he found it difficult to continue and couldn't complete his over. The 22-year-old left the field after one ball and looked very disappointed.

Hindustan Times
13 November, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 09:18 pm
Shaheen injury had &#039;major impact&#039; on outcome of the final: Vaughan

It was heartbreak for Pakistan and Shaheen Afridi, losing to England by five wickets in the T20 World Cup 2022 final, at the MCG in Melbourne on Sunday. Shaheen had to depart during England's chase and it proved to be a pivotal moment in the match. The pacer was visibly in discomfort after he took the catch of Harry Brook in the 13th over of the chase.

He left the field for treatment, made a return a few overs later and prepared himself to bowl the 16th over. But he found it difficult to continue and couldn't complete his over. The 22-year-old left the field after one ball and looked very disappointed.

Speaking after the match, former cricketer Michael Vaughan felt that the fast bowler's injury 'had a major impact on the outcome of the game'. "Have to say the @iShaheenAfridi Injury had a major impact on the outcome of the game .. Pakistan have once again been brilliant to watch .. they being so much to the world game .. #ICCT20WorldCup2022Final", he said.

Chasing a target of 138 runs, England reached 138 for five in 19 overs courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 52 runs off 49 balls by Ben Stokes. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf took two wickets for Pakistan. Initially, Pakistan posted 137 for eight in 20 overs with Shan Masood slamming 38 runs off 28 balls. Meanwhile, Sam Curran was in brilliant form and took three wickets. He also ended up as the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament. Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan bagged two wickets each respectively.

After the match, England captain Jos Buttler said, "It is the icing on the cake. To win the T20 World Cup now, immensely proud of everyone here. It has been a long journey and few changes but we are reaping the rewards of how we have played in the last few years. It's been a fantastic tournament. We went to Pakistan before coming here, which was a valuable time for the group and this felt a long way after the Ireland match but the character we showed from thereon in must-win games is amazing."

T20 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

In the absence of local factories, there’s not much else to do other than cutting down the palm trees, according to a palm tree planter. Photo: Sanjida Jui

Oil palm plantation: A hype that never came to fruition

10h | Panorama
Farzana retouching the model’s hair. Model: Rafina Tabassum Photo: Noor-E-Alam

Barberette: Striking hair colours are no longer a fantasy

14h | Mode
Musk’s liquidation of Tesla shares to pay for his new distraction cannot help but undercut the stock and also adds to the dissonance of his visionary statements. Photo: Reuters

Twitter is wrecking the Musk aura that fueled Tesla

14h | Panorama
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy

Not another Sabyasachi bride

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1h | Videos
Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

1h | Videos
World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

3h | Videos
Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings