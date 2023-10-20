Shaheen fifer can't stop Australia from posting big total against Pakistan thanks to Warner and Marsh tons

Australia managed to score a massive total of 367/9 in their 50 overs against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup match at Bangalore on Friday.

Hundreds from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh helped Australia get off to a blazing start and put up an opening partnership of 259 runs in 33.5 overs.

This became the five-time winners' highest opening partnership in their World Cup history.

Australia's previous highest was a 183-run partnership against Canada in the 2011 World Cup.

Warner was the top scorer in the innings with an innings of 163 from just 124 balls.

The left-handed opener's innings had 14 fours and nine maximums.

Warner was given a life on 10, after being dropped by Usama Mir off the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Warner took full advantage of the situation and scored his fourth ODI ton against Pakistan in a row.

Warner's previous innings three against Pakistan were of 130, 178, and 107, before he notched up his 21st ODI ton.

Warner's innings took him up to seventh in the all-time run scorer's list in World Cups.

Sachin Tendulkar leads the list with 2,278 runs and he's followed by Ricky Ponting (1,743 runs), Kumar Sangakkara (1,532 runs), Virat Kohli (1,289 runs), Rohit Sharma (1,243 runs) and Brian Lara (1,225 runs).

Marsh on the other hand on his 32nd birthday, celebrated in style with a 121-run knock from just 108 balls.

His innings was a bit more circumspect at the beginning but got going later on as he also hit nine sixes and 10 fours.

But Pakistan's bowlers fought back later on, led by left-arm quick Afridi's 5/54 in his 10 overs.

This was Afridi's seventh five-wicket haul in ODI cricket.

Afridi was supported by another fast bowler, Haris Rauf who took three wickets but was super expensive, giving away 83 runs in his eight overs.

Australia managed just 37 runs in their last seven overs while losing five wickets.

This was the first match being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, among the smaller grounds in India, and known to produce big totals with the average 1st innings score here being over 300.