Shaheen Afridi gets married to Shahid Afridi's daughter

03 February, 2023, 09:20 pm
Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi on Friday tied the knot with former captain Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha in Karachi. According to local reports, a reception was later held which was attended by Shaheen's Pakistan teammates and the couple's mehendi function was held on Thursday. They have been engaged for two years.

Afridi is the third Pakistan star to get married this year. Fellow fast bowler Haris Rauf and all-rounder Shadab Khan had tied the knot in January. Shadab was among the attendees who were photographed in Shaheen's reception., alongwith Pakistan captain Babar Azam, former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, fast bowler Naseem Shah and former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

Shaheen made his debut for Pakistan in a T20I against West Indies in Karachi in April 2018. He has played 25 Tests, 32 ODIs and 47 T20Is ever since and is widely rated among the best fast bowlers in the world. The 22-year-old has taken 99 Test wickets, 62 wickets in ODIs and 58 in T20Is.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had said earlier this month that Afridi has resumed his rehabilitation with the team's medical staff in Karachi. Afridi, meanwhile, had trouble with his knee since since July during Pakistan's Test series in Sri Lanka. He ended up getting ruled out of the Asia Cup but travelled with the team.

There were allegations of the PCB mishandling the injury. He eventually played in the T20 World Cup and seemed to have found his best form to help Pakistan make a late charge to the knockouts first and then to the final itself. However, he ended up injuring himself while taking a catch during the England chase in the 13th over. He left the field for a while before returning to bowl 16th over. He ended being able to bowl just one ball before limping off.

Cricket

Shaheen Shah Afridi / Shahid Afridi

