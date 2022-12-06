Shahadat, Jaker help Bangladesh A avoid batting collapse in 2nd unofficial Test

Shahadat Hossain and Jaker Ali both scored fifties, averting a batting collapse for Bangladesh A against India A in the second unofficial Test in Sylhet.

India won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat first.

The hosts had lost five wickets inside 100 runs, with Zakir Hasan the only one of the top-five batters to score more than 20 runs. Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, and Mohammad Mithun all only managed 4, 12, and 15 runs respectively.

In a vital sixth-wicket partnership, Shahadat and Jaker combined for 139 runs to help the team avert an embarrassing collapse and post a competitive total.

Bangladesh A ended on 252 for all wickets, with Shahadat scoring the highest of 80, and Jaker making 62.

For India A, Mukesh Kumar scalped six while Umesh Yadav and Jayant Yadav took two wickets each.

In reply, India A scored 11 without losing any wickets at the end of day one.